(CNN) Hillary Clinton says she isn't running for office ever again, and her latest memoir is nearly 500 pages of proof.

"I am done with being a candidate," she affirmed in an interview about the book that aired on CBS Sunday Morning.

In Clinton's memoir, her third, she blasts other Democrats and spells out views that would make her unlikely to lead any future Democratic Party, in a frank manner that runs counter to her reputation as a cautious, calculated politician.

In addition to her biting criticism for her 2016 Democratic rival Bernie Sanders , she urges Democrats not to shy away from the politics around gun control, pushes them to keep their focus on both the Russia investigation and the economy and stresses the need to learn from her mistakes against Trump.

"Democrats should not respond to my defeat by retreating from our strong commitments on these life-or-death issues," she writes. "The vast majority of Americans agree that we need to do more on gun safety. That is a debate we can win if we keep at it."

