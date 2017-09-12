Story highlights The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is ending in six months

Some in Congress are trying to find a solution to allow DACA recipients to stay

(CNN) White House legislative director Marc Short told reporters Tuesday that he would not "prejudge" if funding for President Donald Trump's signature border wall would be included in legislation to protect the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program recipients.

"The President is committed to standing by his commitment that a physical structure is what is needed to protect the American people -- whether that is specifically part of a DACA package -- or whether that is another package, I'm not going to prejudge that today," Short said.

Short made his comments at a Christian Science Monitor breakfast Tuesday morning. The news comes a week after House Speaker Paul Ryan told his conference that he wanted to find a legislative solution for the young DACA recipients in the country who entered the US illegally as children, but that any solution would need to include a border security portion.

Now that that the White House has given Congress six months to find a legislative fix for DACA, discussions are underway at the Capitol. It appears, however, that for now the talks are very much in the early stages.

