Top Trump aide to lead climate talks at UN

Story highlights The meeting is set for this coming Monday

It comes ahead of Trump's major address to the UN

Washington (CNN) Gary Cohn, the embattled head of President Trump's National Economic Council, will host international officials for a breakfast focused on climate and environmental issues ahead of next week's United Nations General Assembly, a person familiar with his plans said.

The meeting, set for Monday, will come ahead of Trump's major address to the UN, his first as president.

Cohn, a top aide who recently fell from the President's good graces, has invited more than a dozen ministers of energy and environment to the session, which will focus both on climate issues and other areas, like reducing emissions while maintaining productivity and profitability.

Leaders who received invites hail from large economy nations, though it's not yet clear who has decided to attend.

A second person familiar with the meeting said the intention is to keep the conversation informal among the group.

Read More