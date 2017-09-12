Is Clinton's 'What Happened' actually what happened?

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton's recounting of the 2016 campaign -- "What Happened" -- is out today. I reached out to The Hill's Amie Parnes and Jonathan Allen -- the authors of two bestselling books (here and here) about Clinton -- for some perspective about why Clinton decided to write about her latest loss and how accurate her assessment of, well, what happened, actually is. Our conversation, conducted via email and lightly edited for flow, is below.

Cillizza: Why did Hillary Clinton write this book? Was this about correcting the record, catharsis or something in between?

Parnes/Allen: We think it was something in between. There was much said about her and her campaign in the weeks and months after the campaign and this was her way of telling her version of accounts. If you read the book, as we both have, she was also annoyed by lots of people in her own party and even those who have been telling her to go away. There's a page or two in the book she actually talks about this. We've heard from those folks, too, particularly some folks in Obamaworld who have said she's pulling the party backward at a time when it's trying to rebuild.

But as she says in the book, she has a right to explain what she thinks happened. We think it's also cathartic in many ways for her. She says the days have gotten better for her since that surprise loss on election night but you can see her still working things out in her mind through the words in this book. The book was also somewhat liberating for her. It's pretty revealing and open -- for her.

Cillizza: I was struck by how much blame Clinton lays at the feet of Bernie Sanders for her loss. Did you guys get that sense in your own reporting on 2016?

