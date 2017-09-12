Newark, New Jersey (CNN) A woman the Justice Department claims received help getting a tourist visa thanks to Sen. Bob Menendez did no favors for prosecutors during the senator's federal corruption trial in New Jersey Tuesday, telling the jury the prosecution made her testify.

Prosecutors say that Menendez did political favors for his friend and co-defendant, Dr. Salomon Melgen, in exchange for bribes -- including securing travel visas for Melgen's foreign girlfriends. Menendez denies the charges.

One of those former girlfriends, Svitlana Buchyk, was visibly uncomfortable Tuesday when called to the stand.

"Do you know why you are here?" Melgen's defense attorney, Kirk Ogrosky, asked Buchyk.

"No!" she shot back. "I don't. . . . He's just been forcing me to be here," an apparent reference to lead Justice Department attorney, Peter Koski, who had questioned her minutes earlier.

