Netanyahu: Only strong position on Iran 'would avert war'

Buenos Aires, Argentina (CNN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned of Iran's nuclear ambitions and growing presence in the Middle East in an exclusive interview with CNN en Español.

"Everybody is on their target list sooner or later, but we are first on their target list," Netanyahu told CNN's Jose Levy in a preview of what is likely to be his speech at the United Nations General Assembly next week.

"They say openly, 'We are going to destroy the state of Israel.'"

Netanyahu is urging the signatories of the Iran nuclear deal -- officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA -- to reconsider.

"War is coming because of a soft position on Iran, and a stronger position on Iran would avert war," he said.