Breaking News

A boy and his parents die after falling into a volcanic crater in Italy

By Valentina Di Donato, for CNN

Updated 1:28 PM ET, Tue September 12, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Rescue workers stand near the crater in Pozzuoli, Italy, after three people died there Tuesday September 12.
Rescue workers stand near the crater in Pozzuoli, Italy, after three people died there Tuesday September 12.

Rome (CNN)An 11-year-old boy died after he fell into a volcanic crater in Italy and his parents also died when they tried to help him, police said.

The incident happened Tuesday at the Solfatara Crater in Pozzuoli, a popular tourist attraction near Naples.
Naples police told CNN the family of four was visiting from Turin, and the 11-year-old boy wandered into an area that is off-limits to visitors.
A view of Solfatara crater near Naples on September 12.
A view of Solfatara crater near Naples on September 12.
The Solfatara, a dormant volcano, emits sulfurous fumes. The area around it is known for a type of quicksand, which makes the ground unstable.
    It's not known if the boy lost consciousness because of the fumes or if the quicksand pulled him in. But when his parents tried to rush to his rescue, they too were were sucked in, police said.
    Read More
    Another child, 7, survived.
    "I've been here for 40 years and such an accident has never happened," Armando Guerriero, owner of a bar located near the entrance to the volcano, told the ANSA news agency.