Belgian mayor found dead with throat slashed in cemetery

(CNN) The mayor of a city in Belgium was found dead with his throat slashed in a graveyard near his home on Monday evening.

The body of 71-year-old Alfred Gadenne -- the mayor of the western industrial town of Mouscron -- was discovered after he failed to return from the cemetery, where he was a caretaker and locked the gates each night, according to Belgian media, citing the public prosecutor. A Mouscron police secretary confirmed the details to CNN.

A suspect surrendered himself to police at the scene, first deputy prosecutor Frederic Bariseau said at at news conference on Tuesday.

Emergency services at the Luingne Cemetery in Mouscron on Monday, where Gadenne was found dead.

The suspect, who has not been named, was holding a "cutter" in his hand when he was apprehended, although officials have yet to confirm it was the weapon used to kill Gadenne, Bariseau said.

Police believe the suspect's motive may have been vengeance, Bariseau said, without providing further details. He will be designated a psychiatrist to determine if he is responsible for his actions or not.

