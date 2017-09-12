Actress Rebel Wilson awarded record $3.6M in Australian defamation case

Story highlights Wilson starred in the "Pitch Perfect" film series

(CNN) Australian actress Rebel Wilson has been awarded $3.6 million ($4.5 million Australian) by an Australian court after it found a popular magazine guilty of defamation.

The amount is the "largest defamation damages award in Australian legal history," Wilson's lawyers said.

The judgment follows a unanimous jury verdict in June that Bauer Media, publisher of Woman's Day magazine, had defamed Wilson by branding her a "serial liar" who "fabricated almost every aspect of her life."

The magazine published articles claiming Wilson lied about her name, age and childhood so she could make it in Hollywood. As a result, the actress said, she missed out on several prominent film roles and other opportunities in the wake of the success of "Pitch Perfect 2," which came out in May 2015.

Justice John Dixon said Bauer Media had failed to show the claims made about Wilson were substantially true or trivial.

