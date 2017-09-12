(CNN) Lady Gaga is hoping her forthcoming Netflix documentary will raise awareness of chronic illness, as she herself battles with fibromyalgia.

The singer on Tuesday opened up about her condition on social media, saying, "In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it."

Fibromyalgia is a chronic musculoskeletal disease that causes widespread pain, with patients often experiencing extreme fatigue, sleep disturbances, depression and headaches.

In the first trailer for her documentary, titled "Five Foot Two," the pop star was seen at a doctor's office, and at the Toronto Film Festival, spoke further about how the film explores her struggle.

