Billie Lourd auditioned for Rey in 'Star Wars'

She said she was up for a starring role

(CNN) "Scream Queens" star Billie Lourd landed the gig of Lt. Kaydel Ko Connix in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and the forthcoming "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," but she was up for an even bigger role.

Lourd appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Tuesday and said she was fortunate to appear opposite her mother, Carrie Fisher, in those two films.

"It was incredible," Lourd said. "I'm a big believer in things happening for a reason, and I think I ended up in that movie for a reason."

Fisher died last December and the next day her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, died.

Lourd called them "goddesses" and said it's been difficult to express her feelings since they passed.

