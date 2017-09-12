Story highlights Jolie walked the red carpet with all six of her kids on Monday night

They were there for the premiere of Jolie's new Netflix film

(CNN) Angelina Jolie brought her entire brood with her to the Toronto International Film Festival.

The actress was accompanied by her six children on the red carpet on Monday for the festival's premiere of her Netflix film, "First They Killed My Father."

Jolie directed and produced the movie, which is based on the memoir by Luong Ung and tells the story of the Cambodian genocide through the eyes of a child.

Joining their famous mom on the red carpet were Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9.

