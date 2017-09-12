Story highlights
(CNN)Angelina Jolie brought her entire brood with her to the Toronto International Film Festival.
The actress was accompanied by her six children on the red carpet on Monday for the festival's premiere of her Netflix film, "First They Killed My Father."
Jolie directed and produced the movie, which is based on the memoir by Luong Ung and tells the story of the Cambodian genocide through the eyes of a child.
Joining their famous mom on the red carpet were Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9.
Jolie adopted Maddox, her first child, from Cambodia, where her new film premiered in February.
At the time, the actress talked about her project and how life had been for her family since she filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016. The couple had been together for more than a decade.
"My focus is my children, our children ... and my focus is finding this way through," she said in February. "As I said, we are and forever will be a family. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer."
Jolie expounded on life post Pitt for Vanity Fair's September cover story, in which she praised her children.
"They're six very strong-minded, thoughtful, worldly individuals," she said. "I'm very proud of them."