CNN 10 - September 13, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

September 13, 2017

New sanctions on North Korea: What do they mean, what will they do, and how were they revised? We'll explain that this Wednesday on CNN 10, and we'll tell you why residents of the Florida Keys are experiencing an apprehensive homecoming. Today's show also features a random fact and a CNN Hero who's helping the homeless in San Francisco.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More