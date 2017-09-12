PETA, photographer reach settlement in 'monkey selfie' case

(CNN) The case of the world's most litigious selfie has come to a close.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and photographer David Slater have reached a settlement in a dispute over who owns the rights to a selfie of a monkey.

The photograph was taken in 2011 by a 7-year-old crested macaque named Naruto.

Naruto took Slater's camera while he was on assignment in Indonesia and snapped a photograph of himself with it, court documents say.

The animal rights organization had argued that by republishing the photo Naturo's rights were being infringed.

Read More