Who are Myanmar's militants? Five questions about ARSA

Myanmar's military says it has killed over 400 Rohingya insurgents in the recent fighting

(CNN) A violent crackdown by Myanmar's military on insurgents from the Muslim Rohingya population has sparked a mass exodus of more than 300,000 people into neighboring Bangladesh.

At least 1,000 people have died in what the UN human rights chief has called a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing."

Fighting erupted in Rakhine state on August 25, when Rohingya militants killed 12 security officers in coordinated attacks on border posts, according to Myanmar's state media.

The Rohingya militant group known as ARSA has since proposed a ceasefire to allow aid groups to respond to the humanitarian crisis, which the government has rejected, saying it doesn't "negotiate with terrorists."

Who are the ARSA Rohingya militants and what do they want?