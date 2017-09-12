(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Hurricane Irma's aftermath
Irma weakened to a tropical depression but Florida is still struggling with recovery after heavy devastation over the weekend. In the Florida Keys, FEMA estimates that 25% of homes were destroyed and 65% were damaged. More than 6.6 million people are without power across the Southeast and airports are just starting to open. President Trump plans to visit Florida on Thursday.
Apple reveals new iPhones
The tech giant introduced its $999 anniversary iPhone X, plus a new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. The X kills off the home button and adds such new features as an edge-to-edge screen, wireless charging and face recognition -- and let's not skip over the animated emojis. Apple did the big reveal inside its new "spaceship" campus.
In politics
-- The Trump administration has nominated 42 people to be US attorneys. Only one is a woman.
-- Hope Hicks, who was named interim White House communications director in August, is now here to stay.
-- Ted Cruz's Twitter account "liked" a porn video. The "like" was later removed from his account, and the Texas senator said the incident was related to a "staffing issue."
-- Steve Bannon said he left the White House because the Trump administration "needed a wingman outside."
-- Steve Bannon said he left the White House because the Trump administration "needed a wingman outside."
In other news
-- US job openings reached a record high in July at nearly 6.2 million, the Labor Department reported.
-- An 11-year-old boy died after he fell into a volcanic crater in Italy. Police said his parents also died trying to save him.
-- Attention "Star Wars" fans: J.J. Abrams is back to finish the sequel trilogy he started with "The Force Awakens" in 2015.