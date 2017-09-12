Story highlights Mexico announces it won't be sending aid to Texas due to two natural disasters

(CNN) Mexico will no longer send the emergency aid offered to Texas after Hurricane Harvey, to focus on those affected by a deadly earthquake and Hurricane Katia that struck the eastern state of Veracruz last week, the Mexican Foreign Ministry said Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said the decision was taken in light of the changed circumstances in both countries, and the fact that the need for help in Texas had diminished.

Mexico offered to deliver aid to Texas in late August, after the state was struck by Hurricane Harvey and flooding. But Mexico is now grappling with the aftermath of two natural disasters.

An 8.1-magnitude earthquake struck off Mexico's southern coast last Thursday. The earthquake struck the states of Oaxaca, Chiapas and Tabasco, and killed 95 people, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Photos: Deadly quake strikes off Mexican coast Soldiers remove debris from a partially collapsed municipal building in Juchitan, Mexico, on Friday, September 8. A magnitude-8.1 earthquake was registered the night before off Mexico's southern coast. It is the strongest quake to hit the country in 100 years, according to President Enrique Peña Nieto. Hide Caption 1 of 12 Photos: Deadly quake strikes off Mexican coast People stand on a building's rubble in Juchitan on September 8. Hide Caption 2 of 12 Photos: Deadly quake strikes off Mexican coast Residents of Tapachula, Mexico, stay in a shelter after the quake. Hide Caption 3 of 12 Photos: Deadly quake strikes off Mexican coast Men survey damage in Veracruz, Mexico. Hide Caption 4 of 12 Photos: Deadly quake strikes off Mexican coast Medical staff and patients wait outside after a hospital was evacuated in Villahermosa, Mexico. Hide Caption 5 of 12 Photos: Deadly quake strikes off Mexican coast This photo shows a collapsed building in Matias Romero, Mexico, early on September 8. Hide Caption 6 of 12 Photos: Deadly quake strikes off Mexican coast People gather on a street in downtown Mexico City on September 7. Hide Caption 7 of 12 Photos: Deadly quake strikes off Mexican coast People gather outside a Mexico City nightclub after the quake. Hide Caption 8 of 12 Photos: Deadly quake strikes off Mexican coast A woman gestures toward her earthquake-damaged home in Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. Hide Caption 9 of 12 Photos: Deadly quake strikes off Mexican coast People sit on a sidewalk in Mexico City after the quake. Hide Caption 10 of 12 Photos: Deadly quake strikes off Mexican coast Damage is seen inside a mall in Tuxtla Gutierrez, Mexico. Hide Caption 11 of 12 Photos: Deadly quake strikes off Mexican coast People react after the quake jolted the Mexico City International Airport. Hide Caption 12 of 12

It was the most powerful to hit the country in a century and was felt as far as Mexico City and Guatemala City by an estimated 50 million people.

Read More