Why is Steve Biko's remarkable legacy often overlooked?

Matthew Graham is lecturer in history at the University of Dundee. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the writer. CNN is showcasing the work of The Conversation, a collaboration between journalists and academics to provide news analysis and commentary. The content is produced solely by The Conversation .

(CNN) While Nelson Mandela, Oliver Tambo, and Desmond Tutu are rightly venerated for their role in opposing and ending white minority rule in South Africa, another leader of the liberation years has been remarkably overlooked: Bantu Steven Biko, who led the enormously influential Black Consciousness Movement . Four decades after his death in police custody on September 12 1977, he deserves to be recognized as one of the towering heroes of the anti-apartheid struggle.

In fact, as Nelson Mandela put it, the apartheid state was so fearful of Biko's influence that "they had to kill him to prolong the life of apartheid".

Squeezed out

So why hasn't Black Consciousness left as deep an institutional footprint as the ANC and its like? Part of the answer is that as a movement, it was relatively weak organizationally.

Beyond its activists' community projects, Black Consciousness was never an effective or broad-based organization; with most of its leaders imprisoned or banned by the mid-1970s, it was predominantly an intellectual movement confined to South Africa's urban areas. As newly politicized South Africans variously joined and formed alternative organizations, it fragmented and began to lose influence. By 1977, it was deemed illegal under the Internal Security Act , and Biko's murder robbed it of its intellectual and political leader.

But the movement was long outlived by its ideology. Ideas are very difficult to extinguish, and they don't necessarily need an institutional home to flourish. The "revolutionary consciousness" Biko called for enabled people to appreciate their subjugation, and to take action. It inspired the children of Soweto to protest against the imposition of Afrikaans in schools in 1976, resulting in an uprising that caught the world's attention and put the regime under more pressure than ever.

In fact, Black Consciousness was a more powerful catalyst than the established liberation movements. It "freed" minds, revived and mobilized political opposition, and re-energized the declining ANC as militant young activists joined the exiled armed struggle.

Yet since the end of apartheid in 1994, the governing ANC has worked hard to monopolize the history of liberation. A plethora of groups including Black Consciousness, the United Democratic Front , the PAC , and student organizations were all involved in the anti-apartheid struggle, yet the ANC has worked to disregard the efforts of alternative actors. To fully recognize the power and influence of Biko's ideas would disrupt the ANC's preferred version of history.

So even though Biko became a martyr for the anti-apartheid struggle in his day, he is too often left out of the story. The same goes for other figures who helped topple the system, especially those who worked outside the ANC. It's long past time to properly celebrate these other elements of the struggle -- of whom Steve Biko was surely among the strongest.