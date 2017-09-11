TV interview could help death row inmate

Story highlights Rodney Reed has been on Texas' death row since 1998 for the sexual assault and murder of Stacey Stites

Reed's attorneys plan to present evidence next month that could contradict the alibi of Stites' fiancé

The new evidence stems from an interview recorded for an episode of HLN's 'Death Row Stories'

(CNN) Rodney Reed has spent nearly two decades on Texas' death row for the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites, which he insists he didn't commit. Now, he may get a chance at a new trial.

A Texas court has allowed Reed and his attorneys to present their case before a judge next month. They plan to argue that a videotaped interview raises questions about the whereabouts of Stites' then-fiancé, Jimmy Fennell, the night before her murder.

Police identified Fennell -- a former police officer who is currently in prison for rape -- as a suspect during their investigation into Stites' killing, but he was never charged.

"If the facts that are alleged are proven, and in this case it's essentially on video, then Mr. Reed is entitled to a new trial," said Bryce Benjet, an Innocence Project attorney who is representing Reed.

Reed and his attorneys have argued that forensic evidence linking Reed to the crime was the product of a hidden relationship between Reed and Stites. During the investigation of the murder, Reed told police he had never met Stites, a statement he now says he made out of fear he'd be treated unfairly because Stites was engaged to a police officer.

Rodney Reed, left, was convicted in the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites and has been on Texas' death row for almost 20 years.

