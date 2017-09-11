Marco Island, Florida (CNN) The day after Hurricane Irma made landfall here, attacking with downpours and 120 mph winds, residents were assessing the wreckage and deciding what to do next.

At the very least, the tiny island is back open after bracing for the historic storm, Marco Island Fire Rescue Chief Mike Murphy said Monday.

Yet Murphy warned that residents shouldn't rush back if they don't have to -- the island still doesn't have water or electricity.

Damage caused by Hurricane Irma to a structure in Marco Island.

Irma arrived on Marco Island -- which measures about 24 square miles and is located in the southwestern part of Florida -- Sunday afternoon with howling wind gusts measuring up to 130 mph, according to the National Weather Service. That was enough power to knock down cell towers, damage roofs and uproot trees.

The hurricane's powerful eyewall crossed the Gulf of Mexico island at 3:35 p.m. Sunday as a Category 3 hurricane, after raking Cuba and slamming the Florida Keys.

Read More