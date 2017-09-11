This is the destruction Irma left behind in Florida

Breaking News
Kelly McClenthen and her boyfriend, Daniel Harrison, walk through floodwaters in Bonita Springs, Florida, on Monday, September 11. Hurricane Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm Monday, but its heavy winds and rain still pose a threat as it plows into Georgia and other parts of the Deep South.
Kelly McClenthen and her boyfriend, Daniel Harrison, walk through floodwaters in Bonita Springs, Florida, on Monday, September 11. Hurricane Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm Monday, but its heavy winds and rain still pose a threat as it plows into Georgia and other parts of the Deep South.
A truck drives through a flooded street in in Key Largo, Florida, on September 11.
A truck drives through a flooded street in in Key Largo, Florida, on September 11.
A man walks by damage in Palm Shores, Florida, on September 11.
A man walks by damage in Palm Shores, Florida, on September 11.
Catharine Taylor Woods cleans up a broken awning outside her building in Wauchula, Florida, on September 11.
Catharine Taylor Woods cleans up a broken awning outside her building in Wauchula, Florida, on September 11.
The roof of a home is damaged in Marco Island, Florida, on September 11.
The roof of a home is damaged in Marco Island, Florida, on September 11.
Rick Freedman checks damage to his neighbor&#39;s home in Marco Island on September 11.
Rick Freedman checks damage to his neighbor's home in Marco Island on September 11.
Boats are partially submerged in a marina in downtown Miami on September 11.
Boats are partially submerged in a marina in downtown Miami on September 11.
People step out of their flooded home in Fort Myers, Florida, on September 11.
People step out of their flooded home in Fort Myers, Florida, on September 11.
A felled tree blocks a street in downtown Miami on September 11.
A felled tree blocks a street in downtown Miami on September 11.
Irma damaged this gas station roof in Bonita Springs.
Irma damaged this gas station roof in Bonita Springs.
Michele Snelling sleeps on couch cushions next to her 4-month-old daughter, Lauryn, at a middle school in St. Petersburg, Florida, on September 11. The school was filled with evacuees.
Michele Snelling sleeps on couch cushions next to her 4-month-old daughter, Lauryn, at a middle school in St. Petersburg, Florida, on September 11. The school was filled with evacuees.
Hotel guests navigate a dark stairwell after they lost power in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Hotel guests navigate a dark stairwell after they lost power in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
People in Cape Coral, Florida, tend to a car that flipped over during Hurricane Irma on Sunday, September 10.
People in Cape Coral, Florida, tend to a car that flipped over during Hurricane Irma on Sunday, September 10.
A manatee lies stranded September 10 after waters receded during Irma&#39;s approach in Manatee County, Florida.
A manatee lies stranded September 10 after waters receded during Irma's approach in Manatee County, Florida.
High winds split this large tree in half in Fort Lauderdale.
High winds split this large tree in half in Fort Lauderdale.
An American flag is torn as Irma passes through Naples, Florida, on September 10.
An American flag is torn as Irma passes through Naples, Florida, on September 10.
A sheriff&#39;s deputy walks through a shelter in Naples after the power went out on September 10.
A sheriff's deputy walks through a shelter in Naples after the power went out on September 10.
A police officer walks over debris after a tornado touched down in Palm Bay, Florida, on September 10.
A police officer walks over debris after a tornado touched down in Palm Bay, Florida, on September 10.
Yaya Lopez holds her fiance, Howard Lopez, while they sleep in a middle-school hallway in St. Petersburg on September 10.
Yaya Lopez holds her fiance, Howard Lopez, while they sleep in a middle-school hallway in St. Petersburg on September 10.
Geoff Rutland, a local volunteer from Crossing Jordan Church, helps other residents get ice from a vending machine in Tampa, Florida, on September 10.
Geoff Rutland, a local volunteer from Crossing Jordan Church, helps other residents get ice from a vending machine in Tampa, Florida, on September 10.
PJ Pike checks on his boat and one belonging to a friend in Fort Myers. Both were sitting in mud at their moorings due to an unusually low tide on September 10.
PJ Pike checks on his boat and one belonging to a friend in Fort Myers. Both were sitting in mud at their moorings due to an unusually low tide on September 10.
People walk past a building in Miami where the roof was blown off by Hurricane Irma on September 10.
People walk past a building in Miami where the roof was blown off by Hurricane Irma on September 10.
An abandoned car sits in floodwaters during a storm surge in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
An abandoned car sits in floodwaters during a storm surge in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
Fallen trees block a parking lot in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
Fallen trees block a parking lot in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
Sailboats moored near Watson Island ride out the winds and waves on September 10.
Sailboats moored near Watson Island ride out the winds and waves on September 10.
Members of the Blinckman family use their personal devices in a stairwell utility closet as Hurricane Irma went over Key West, Florida, on September 10.
Members of the Blinckman family use their personal devices in a stairwell utility closet as Hurricane Irma went over Key West, Florida, on September 10.
Evacuees watch the weather from a shelter in Naples on September 10.
Evacuees watch the weather from a shelter in Naples on September 10.
Heavy winds and rain blow through Miami on September 10.
Heavy winds and rain blow through Miami on September 10.
Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Seidel fights fierce winds and flooded streets while reporting in Miami on September 10.
Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Seidel fights fierce winds and flooded streets while reporting in Miami on September 10.
A man records the gusty winds going through downtown Miami on September 10.
A man records the gusty winds going through downtown Miami on September 10.
A tree lies on a pickup truck after being knocked down by the high winds in Miami on September 10.
A tree lies on a pickup truck after being knocked down by the high winds in Miami on September 10.
Hotel guests eat breakfast by lamplight after the Courtyard Marriott was left without power in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
Hotel guests eat breakfast by lamplight after the Courtyard Marriott was left without power in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
Part of this crane tower collapsed in Miami on September 10.
Part of this crane tower collapsed in Miami on September 10.
People sit in the Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center as Irma approached Miami on Saturday, September 9.
People sit in the Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center as Irma approached Miami on Saturday, September 9.
This is the destruction Irma left behind in Florida

By Catherine E. Shoichet and Alanne Orjoux, CNN

Updated 4:28 PM ET, Mon September 11, 2017

(CNN)Hurricane Irma weakened as it pummeled Florida -- but the storm still packed a powerful punch, spawning torrential downpours, tornadoes and flash floods.

First Irma slammed into the Florida Keys Sunday morning as a Category 4 hurricane, ripping roofs off of mobile homes and littering roads with debris. A day later, it had weakened to a tropical storm, but still brought dangerous storm surge flooding to Jacksonville.
Here's a look at some of the destruction Irma left in her wake. Authorities are still surveying damage from the record-breaking storm, and this story will be updated as more details emerge.

KEY LARGO

CNN drives through Florida Keys after Irma
CNN drives through Florida Keys after Irma

    CNN drives through Florida Keys after Irma

The Florida Keys took a direct hit from Irma at one of the storm's most powerful points. About 5,000 of the Keys' 30,000 permanent residents stayed to ride out the storm, Florida Keys spokesman Andy Newman said.
Roofs ripped off: CNN's team in Key Largo saw some areas devastated by the storm, with roofs ripped off mobile homes in one neighborhood. In other parts of the island chain, the closure of US 1, a major artery that connects the islands with the mainland, was a prime concern. "There does not appear to be major structural damage," Newman said. "It's the road. It's being able to get supplies down."
In the dark: According to state officials, more than 50,000 customers are without power in Monroe County, Florida, which includes the Keys. "We have no cell service, no electricity, and no water," Monroe County Commissioner Heather Carruthers said.

MIAMI

People walk past a building where the roof was blown off by Hurricane Irma in Miami.
People walk past a building where the roof was blown off by Hurricane Irma in Miami.
Gusts topping 90 mph whipped Miami on Sunday, knocking out power to most of the city's residents. Streets flooded, and flying objects such as coconuts turned into dangerous projectiles. At least two construction cranes partially collapsed.
Clearing roads: The main concern is the roads, Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado said, as thousands of trees are down.
In the dark: Most of the city (72%) is without power, the mayor said Monday.

MARCO ISLAND

A family walks through a street littered with fallen branches from Hurricane Irma in Marco Island, Florida.
A family walks through a street littered with fallen branches from Hurricane Irma in Marco Island, Florida.
This southwest Florida city was the second place Hurricane Irma made landfall, striking Sunday afternoon as a Category 3 storm.
Storm surge: Large portions of Marco Island were flooded by a 3- to 4-foot storm surge, said Chris Bowden, spokesman for the Marco Island Fire Department.
Downed power lines: There are many power lines down, Bowden said, and the main power pole off the island also went down in the storm. About 2,000 customers there are still without power.

NAPLES

A car covered by a downed tree sits along a flooded road the morning after Hurricane Irma swept through Naples, Florida.
A car covered by a downed tree sits along a flooded road the morning after Hurricane Irma swept through Naples, Florida.
Naples was pummeled by Hurricane Irma on September 10 -- coincidentally the same day that Hurricane Donna devastated the city 57 years ago. But this time, Naples seems to have fared better, according to David Fralick, the city's communications manager.
Like a war zone: "It looks like a war zone, but it's still pretty good," Fralick said. "The storm surge could have been a whole lot worse."
Widespread power outages: Most of the city doesn't have power, Fralick said.

TAMPA

A split oak tree sits in a yard after Hurricane Irma passed through Tampa, Florida.
A split oak tree sits in a yard after Hurricane Irma passed through Tampa, Florida.
The Tampa Bay area feared a direct hit from a major hurricane, but ended up getting more of a sideways swipe from a weakened Irma.
Homes destroyed: About a dozen homes were hit by trees and destroyed in Hillsborough County, where Tampa is located, according to an initial assessment by county officials.
Not over yet: Residents near rivers will start to see flooding as the days go on, Hillsborough County Administrator Mike Merrill said.

JACKSONVILLE

Record storm surge underway in Jacksonville
Record storm surge underway in Jacksonville

    Record storm surge underway in Jacksonville

While some coastal communities breathed a sigh of relief, people in Jacksonville, Florida, faced flash flooding on Monday. The St. Johns River rose to record levels, flooding major roadways.
    Flash flood emergency: The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency for parts of downtown Jacksonville.

    CNN's Holly Yan, Cory Cole, Bill Weir and Rich Phillips contributed to this report.