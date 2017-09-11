As Irma raged, Floridians stopped to take care of creatures great and small
Updated 11:14 AM ET, Mon September 11, 2017
(CNN)By now, you've most certainly seen the video of the flamingos at Busch Garden strutting to safety because of Hurricane Irma. Or the manatees who were rescued after the storm sucked up water from a bay and left them stranded.
But they weren't the only ones. As Irma ripped its way through Florida and millions of people evacuated, Floridians weren't just thinking about themselves. They stopped to make sure that creatures - great and small -- were also safe from harm's way.
Safe at the zoo
At Zoo Miami, flamingos, as well as roseate spoonbills, were moved to a temporary enclosure in a hurricane-resistant structure at the zoo.
So were the pelicans ...
the cheetahs ...
... and the vultures.
Oh, and the porcupines too.
The vast majority of the zoo's animals, however, rode out the storm in their own enclosures.
Safe in jail
It's not just inmates who hunkered down behind bars to escape Irma's wrath. Some 250 animals -- like Mo the sloth -- from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office's animal farm in Key West were moved to the city jail to wait out the storm.
Alpacas, snakes, horses and the other animals were placed in holding cells, along with all the food they required. Trash cans were filled with fresh water so they had something to drink.
Safe with the sitter
Some people simply left the pets with the sitter. A Paw Above, a pet sitting business in Hollywood, Florida, was inundated with pet care requests as owners left town. Employees said they took care of 20 dogs and 21 cats.
Safe in another state
This nurse shark at the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea, Florida, was one of the last to be evacuated from the facility. Other animals at the lab, two sharks and a loggerhead sea turtle, were sent to Atlanta before the storm hit.
Safe with the ones who love them
Some animals simply hunkered down with their owners in pet-friendly shelters, like this one at the Miami-Dade County Fair.