As Irma raged, Floridians stopped to take care of creatures great and small

(CNN) By now, you've most certainly seen the video of the flamingos at Busch Garden strutting to safety because of Hurricane Irma. Or the manatees who were rescued after the storm sucked up water from a bay and left them stranded.

But they weren't the only ones. As Irma ripped its way through Florida and millions of people evacuated, Floridians weren't just thinking about themselves. They stopped to make sure that creatures - great and small -- were also safe from harm's way.

Safe at the zoo

At Zoo Miami, flamingos, as well as roseate spoonbills, were moved to a temporary enclosure in a hurricane-resistant structure at the zoo.

So were the pelicans ...

