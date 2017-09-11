Story highlights Strong winds and flash flooding still a major risk, forecasters warn

Nearly 4 million people in Florida are without power

(CNN) Editor's note: This is a developing story that is being constantly updated as the storm progresses.

Hurricane Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm early Monday after it roared through southwest Florida and left nearly 4 million customers without power.

Irma was downgraded as it moved over the western Florida peninsula, the National Hurricane Center said. By 2 a.m. ET, it had sustained winds of 85 mph with its center 25 miles northeast of Tampa.

The hurricane hit southwest Florida on Sunday, downing power lines, uprooting trees and turning streets into rivers. It battered Florida's lower half, leaving a trail of tornadoes and storm-surge flooding as its core slowly made its way inland.

The massive storm triggered evacuation orders for 5.6 million people before it made two landfalls in the state Sunday.