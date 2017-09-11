Story highlights One person killed in a single-car accident linked to the storm

Strong winds and flash flooding still a major risk, forecasters warn

More than 4 million customers are without power in Florida

(CNN) Editor's note: This is a developing story that is being constantly updated as the storm progresses. Also, follow our live updates here or watch unlimited CNN.

Hurricane Irma dropped to a Category 1 storm early Monday after it tore through southwest Florida and left more than 4 million customers without power.

Irma was downgraded as it moved over the western Florida peninsula, the National Hurricane Center said. By 5 a.m. ET, it had sustained winds of 75 mph with its center 60 miles north of Tampa.

Despite its weakening as it passes over land, Irma remains a monster pushing strong winds and flooding in the Southeast, forecasters warned.

The hurricane hit southwest Florida on Sunday, downing power lines, uprooting trees and turning streets into rivers. It battered Florida's lower half, leaving a trail of tornadoes and storm-surge flooding as its core slowly moved inland.