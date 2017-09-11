HURRICANE IRMA

Where it is now

Where it is going

Irma's moving northwest through the western part of the Florida peninsula and into the southeastern US. So, later today, parts of Georgia and Alabama will be battered by Irma's strong winds and heavy rains. Irma will weaken to a tropical storm this morning and to a tropical depression by this afternoon. Many schools in Alabama and Georgia have already canceled classes today and tomorrow.

Where it has been

What it has wrought

This is the first time the US has been hit with two Category 4 storms in the same year, and Harvey and Irma will exact a huge financial toll . One company estimates Irma will cause $50 billion worth of losses in the US.

We're getting some reports of deaths, but it's just too early right now to know what the final toll from Irma will be in the US.

How we have responded

First responders are only now getting out to assess the damage Irma brought to Florida. There are rescues underway along the intercoastal waterway in Daytona Beach, with responders plucking people out of apartment buildings. In St. Petersburg, rescuers watched helplessly as 911 calls piled up because it was just too windy and too dangerous for them to be outside.

Cops in Miami are reminding people that just because the storm has passed, the danger isn't over. They're also arresting people for looting -- nearly 30 arrests so far.

Moving along

This flock of flamingos in Tampa Bay were a part of the 12,000 animals Busch Gardens moved to safety because of Irma.

SINGLE FILE, EVERYONE! Flamingos being ushered to safety at @BuschGardens, along with other animals Stay safe, everyone! #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/d7ozWBndKH — FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) September 10, 2017

No snow day

Insulation rained down in Miami because of Irma.

Looks like #Irma made it snow in #Miami. Actually it's insulation from a high rise under construction. Photo taken by @CityofMiamiFire pic.twitter.com/wgM78Yq8j8 — City of Miami (@CityofMiami) September 11, 2017

BY THE NUMBERS

All the records Irma's already broken

The longest Category 5 hurricane since satellite storm-tracking began

No other storm on record maintained winds 185 mph or above as long as Irma did

It prompted the largest evacuation in the history of the Bahamas -- and potentially the largest in the US

IN OTHER NEWS

Here's what's happening elsewhere

North Korea: The UN Security Council is expected to impose new sanctions against North Korea today. If it happens, Pyongyang - never once to mince words - is promising the US " The UN Security Council is expected to impose new sanctions against North Korea today. If it happens, Pyongyang - never once to mince words - is promising the US " the greatest pain and suffering it had ever gone through in its entire history."

US: Attorney General Jeff Sessions has floated Attorney General Jeff Sessions has floated the idea of giving polygraph tests to National Security Council staff to figure out who's leaking classified information to the media, a source says.

AND FINALLY...

Wind whipped

What's it like to report from the middle of a hurricane? CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam says it's like being hit by a blast from a jet engine. (Click to view)