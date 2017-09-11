Story highlights Sen. Tim Scott criticized President Donald Trump's comments on Charlottesville

Scott's staff has worked with White House staff all year on issues facing people of color

(CNN) Sen. Tim Scott, a rising star and the most prominent African-American Republican in Congress, will meet Wednesday with President Donald Trump at the White House, in part to talk about the President's response to the violence at a White Supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia last month.

The meeting comes just a few weeks after Scott offered some of the bluntest criticism to Trump's Charlottesville reaction, which drew bipartisan criticism for equating white supremacists protesting the removal of confederate monuments with those of counterprotesters.

Scott has worked to bridge racial gaps in the United States, speaking passionately on the Senate floor about his own experiences with racism. He has also worked with white members of the Senate like Sen. James Lankford, a Republican from Oklahoma, to hold weekly dinners with people from different racial and ethnic backgrounds designed to open lines of communication.

He now plans to take that effort directly to the White House: A source with knowledge of the meeting said Scott plans to discuss what happened in Charlottesville with the President as well as race and specific issues facing people of color. The senator plans to offer his personal perspective in the conversation with the President with the goal of convincing him that he needs more personal interaction with people of color.

