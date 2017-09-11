Suicide attack wounds US troops in Afghanistan on anniversary of 9/11

Story highlights The convoy was attacked near Bagram Airfield on Monday

The coalition troops were conducting a routine patrol when a suicide bomber in a parked car detonated the bomb

(CNN) Five US troops received non-life threatening injuries in Afghanistan Monday when their convoy was attacked by a suicide bomber, an official with the NATO-led military coalition in Afghanistan told CNN.

The official said that six coalition troops were wounded in the bombing including the five US soldiers and a service member from a coalition member country that has yet to release any information publicly. The official described the injuries sustained as minor, saying all coalition personnel were in a stable condition.

The convoy was attacked near Bagram Airfield on Monday, according to a statement from the NATO-led coalition, Operation Resolute Support.

"A small number of Resolute Support service members and Afghan civilians were wounded today when a suicide attacker targeted their convoy with a vehicle borne improvised explosive device near the village of Qal'eh-ye Musa Bala in Parwan Province," according to a statement released by the coalition.

The statement added that the wounded service members were receiving medical attention at the base hospital and that "none of the injuries are considered life threatening."

