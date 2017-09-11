Story highlights The senators want to prevent transgender service members from being discharged

The amendment could get a vote on a defense policy bill this week

(CNN) A bipartisan pair of senators introduced an amendment Monday to try to reverse President Donald Trump's ban on transgender individuals serving in the military.

The amendment from New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins would prevent the military from kicking out transgender service members solely based on their gender identity, according to a copy of the language obtained by CNN.

The senators will try to get a vote on their proposal during consideration of the National Defense Authorization Act, the massive defense policy bill that's on the Senate floor this week. It's still unclear whether the measure will get a vote, as it's one of scores of proposed amendments to the defense bill.

Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, a New York Democrat (left) and Susan Collins, a Maine Republican.

But in the directive issued a month later, Trump stated that he would block any new recruits from joining while giving Defense Secretary James Mattis time to study the issue about what to do with transgender people serving openly in the military.

