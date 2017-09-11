Story highlights Cara Mund said "we take ourselves out of the negotiation table" by withdrawing

Mund is the first contestant from North Dakota to win

The majority of questions asked during the interview portion were political

Atlantic City (CNN) Cara Mund, who was named Miss America 2018 on Sunday, called the US withdrawal from the Paris climate accord a "bad decision" when asked about it by judge Maria Menounos during the pageant's interview portion.

"I do believe it's a bad decision," Mund said. "Once we reject that, we take ourselves out of the negotiation table, and that's something that we really need to keep in mind. There is evidence that climate change is existing, so whether you believe it or not, we need to be at that table, and I just think it's a bad decision on behalf of the United States."

President Donald Trump announced in June the US would leave the accord, saying, "We will start to renegotiate, and we'll see if there's a better deal. If we can, great. If we can't, that's fine."

Mund, 23, is the first contestant from North Dakota to win Miss America in the pageant's 97-year history. She graduated from Brown University and interned for Sen. John Hoeven, a Republican, who tweeted his congratulations on her win.

Congratulations to our former intern and @MissAmericaND on being crowned #MissAmerica. You make North Dakota proud! — Senator John Hoeven (@SenJohnHoeven) September 11, 2017

Mund wasn't the only contestant to be asked a political question during the pageant's interview portion.

