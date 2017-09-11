Menendez aide: Never asked to do anything illegal

Newark (CNN) A former aide to Sen. Bob Menendez said in court testimony Monday about his work on visa issues for the New Jersey Democrat that he was never asked to do anything illegal on the senator's behalf.

Mark Lopes, Menendez's then-senior policy adviser, took the stand for several hours on day three of the federal corruption trial against his former boss and a wealthy ophthalmologist, Dr. Salomon Melgen.

Prosecutors sought to flesh out two different instances in which they alleged Menendez attempted to secure travel visas for Melgen's foreign girlfriends -- one from Brazil and the other from the Dominican Republic -- to visit him in the United States. In the latter woman's case, Menendez allegedly advocated for both her and her sister to visit the United States on tourist visas.

The visa allegations are just one element of the government's case against Menendez, which also includes allegations that he advocated on Melgen's behalf in various disputes with federal officials over Melgen's businesses. Menendez denies the charges.

J.P. Cooney, deputy chief of the Justice Department's public integrity section, walked Lopes through a series of email exchanges that he had with other members of Menendez's staff, as well as with Melgen, about the status of the women's visa applications and interviews. In the case of the sisters from the Dominican Republic, their visa applications had initially been denied. Menendez then allegedly intervened and had Lopes call the ambassador to the Dominican Republic to resolve the situation.

