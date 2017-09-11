Gov. Inslee: Effects of climate change are creating 'slow-motion disaster movie'

Hurricane Irma slams Florida
Hurricane Irma slams Florida
On September 14, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and first lady Melania Trump hand out food to people impacted by Hurricane Irma in Naples, Florida.
Debris litters the area around a group of homes in the Florida Keys on Wednesday, September 13.
Lake County jail inmates fill sandbags in Astor, Florida, on September 13.
A classic Volkswagen sits in floodwaters September 13 in Middleburg, Florida. Flooding from the Black Creek topped the previous high-water mark by about 7 feet.
James Wade checks for water-damaged items as floodwaters recede in Middleburg on September 13.
Floodwaters surround vehicles in Callahan, Florida, on Tuesday, September 12.
Jose Encarnacion pulls a chicken from a cage as he gathers belongings from his flooded house in Bonita Springs, Florida, on September 12.
Joseph Dupuis III stacks boxes off the floor in his parents' water-logged apartment in Jacksonville, Florida, on September 12.
Motorists in Estero, Florida, fill gas cans September 12, moments before police shut the station down because of a curfew.
Mike Gilbert and his daughter Brooke embrace in front of a relative's destroyed condominium building in the Florida Keys on September 12.
Members of the US Coast Guard operate in floodwaters during rescue missions in Hastings, Florida, on September 12.
Waist-deep in floodwater, Shelly Hughes gets her first look at the inside of her camper in Arcadia, Florida, on September 12.
In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, a house slides into the Atlantic Ocean in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Monday, September 11.
Richard Shieldhouse maneuvers through storm-surge floodwaters in Jacksonville on September 11.
Mario Valentine sits in his badly damaged home in Immokalee on September 11.
Boats are partially submerged in Key Largo, Florida, on September 11.
Chris Stokes works in the mud as he helps clean up damage to his father's convenience store in Everglades City, Florida, on September 11.
Ashley Tomberg drags a tree branch from the roof of a neighbor's house in Gainesville, Florida, on September 11.
Floodwaters inundate a car in Jacksonville on September 11.
A crocodile appears at the Dinner Key Marina in Miami on September 11.
John Duke tries to salvage his flooded vehicle in Jacksonville on September 11.
A van sits in a sinkhole that opened up in Winter Springs, Florida, on September 11.
People check out floodwaters at Jacksonville's Memorial Park on September 11.
Kelly McClenthen and her boyfriend, Daniel Harrison, walk through floodwaters in Bonita Springs on September 11.
A truck drives through a flooded street in Key Largo on September 11.
A man walks by damage in Palm Shores, Florida, on September 11.
Catharine Taylor Woods cleans up a broken awning outside her building in Wauchula, Florida, on September 11.
The roof of a home is damaged in Marco Island, Florida, on September 11.
Rick Freedman checks damage to his neighbor's home in Marco Island on September 11.
Boats are partially submerged in a marina in downtown Miami on September 11.
People step out of their flooded home in Fort Myers, Florida, on September 11.
A felled tree blocks a street in downtown Miami on September 11.
Irma damaged this gas station roof in Bonita Springs.
Michele Snelling sleeps on couch cushions next to her 4-month-old daughter, Lauryn, at a middle school in St. Petersburg, Florida, on September 11. The school was filled with evacuees.
Hotel guests navigate a dark stairwell after they lost power in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
People in Cape Coral, Florida, tend to a car that flipped over during Hurricane Irma on Sunday, September 10.
A manatee lies stranded September 10 after waters receded during Irma's approach in Manatee County, Florida.
High winds split this large tree in half in Fort Lauderdale.
An American flag is torn as Irma passes through Naples on September 10.
A sheriff's deputy walks through a shelter in Naples after the power went out on September 10.
A police officer walks over debris after a tornado touched down in Palm Bay, Florida, on September 10.
Yaya Lopez holds her fiance, Howard Lopez, while they sleep in a middle-school hallway in St. Petersburg on September 10.
Geoff Rutland, a local volunteer from Crossing Jordan Church, helps other residents get ice from a vending machine in Tampa, Florida, on September 10.
PJ Pike checks on his boat and one belonging to a friend in Fort Myers. Both were sitting in mud at their moorings due to an unusually low tide on September 10.
People walk past a building in Miami where the roof was blown off by Hurricane Irma on September 10.
An abandoned car sits in floodwaters during a storm surge in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
Fallen trees block a parking lot in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
Sailboats moored near Watson Island ride out the winds and waves on September 10.
Members of the Blinckman family use their personal devices in a stairwell utility closet as Hurricane Irma went over Key West, Florida, on September 10.
Evacuees watch the weather from a shelter in Naples on September 10.
Heavy winds and rain blow through Miami on September 10.
Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Seidel fights fierce winds and flooded streets while reporting in Miami on September 10.
A man records the gusty winds going through downtown Miami on September 10.
A tree lies on a pickup truck after being knocked down by the high winds in Miami on September 10.
Hotel guests eat breakfast by lamplight after the Courtyard Marriott was left without power in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
Part of this crane tower collapsed in Miami on September 10.
