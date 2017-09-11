Breaking News

Gov. Inslee: Effects of climate change are creating 'slow-motion disaster movie'

By Pete Jones, The Axe Files

Updated 8:51 AM ET, Mon September 11, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

People tend to a car that flipped over on Cape Coral Parkway during Hurricane Irma, in Cape Coral, Florida, on Sunday, September 10. Irma made its second landfall in the state Sunday afternoon on nearby Marco Island as a dangerous Category 3 storm.
Photos: Hurricane Irma roars into Florida
People tend to a car that flipped over on Cape Coral Parkway during Hurricane Irma, in Cape Coral, Florida, on Sunday, September 10. Irma made its second landfall in the state Sunday afternoon on nearby Marco Island as a dangerous Category 3 storm.
Hide Caption
1 of 23
A downed tree lies across Cape Coral Parkway on Sunday.
Photos: Hurricane Irma roars into Florida
A downed tree lies across Cape Coral Parkway on Sunday.
Hide Caption
2 of 23
Vehicles are surrounded by water after Hurricane Irma passed through Naples, Florida, on Sunday.
Photos: Hurricane Irma roars into Florida
Vehicles are surrounded by water after Hurricane Irma passed through Naples, Florida, on Sunday.
Hide Caption
3 of 23
A vehicle drives through a flooded street as Hurricane Irma passes through Naples, Florida, on September 10.
Photos: Hurricane Irma roars into Florida
A vehicle drives through a flooded street as Hurricane Irma passes through Naples, Florida, on September 10.
Hide Caption
4 of 23
An American flag is torn as Hurricane Irma passes through Naples, Florida, on September 10.
Photos: Hurricane Irma roars into Florida
An American flag is torn as Hurricane Irma passes through Naples, Florida, on September 10.
Hide Caption
5 of 23
A sheriff&#39;s deputy walks through a shelter in Naples after the power went out on September 10.
Photos: Hurricane Irma roars into Florida
A sheriff's deputy walks through a shelter in Naples after the power went out on September 10.
Hide Caption
6 of 23
A police officer walks over debris after a tornado touched down in Palm Bay, Florida, on September 10. The effects of Hurricane Irma are being felt across the state.
Photos: Hurricane Irma roars into Florida
A police officer walks over debris after a tornado touched down in Palm Bay, Florida, on September 10. The effects of Hurricane Irma are being felt across the state.
Hide Caption
7 of 23
Yaya Lopez holds her fiance Howard Lopez while they sleep in a hallway at John Hopkins Middle School in St. Petersburg, Florida, on September 10. The school filled classrooms and hallways with evacuees.
Photos: Hurricane Irma roars into Florida
Yaya Lopez holds her fiance Howard Lopez while they sleep in a hallway at John Hopkins Middle School in St. Petersburg, Florida, on September 10. The school filled classrooms and hallways with evacuees.
Hide Caption
8 of 23
Geoff Rutland, a local volunteer from Crossing Jordan Church, helps other residents get ice from a vending machine on September 10 in Tampa, Florida, where residents are fleeing the evacuation zones ahead of Hurricane Irma.
Photos: Hurricane Irma roars into Florida
Geoff Rutland, a local volunteer from Crossing Jordan Church, helps other residents get ice from a vending machine on September 10 in Tampa, Florida, where residents are fleeing the evacuation zones ahead of Hurricane Irma.
Hide Caption
9 of 23
PJ Pike checks on his boat and on one belonging to a friend. Both are sitting in mud at their moorings due to an unusually low tide as the effects of Hurricane Irma reached Fort Myers, Florida, on September 10.
Photos: Hurricane Irma roars into Florida
PJ Pike checks on his boat and on one belonging to a friend. Both are sitting in mud at their moorings due to an unusually low tide as the effects of Hurricane Irma reached Fort Myers, Florida, on September 10.
Hide Caption
10 of 23
People walk past a building in Miami where the roof was blown off by Hurricane Irma on September 10.
Photos: Hurricane Irma roars into Florida
People walk past a building in Miami where the roof was blown off by Hurricane Irma on September 10.
Hide Caption
11 of 23
An abandoned car sits in storm surge in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on September 10.
Photos: Hurricane Irma roars into Florida
An abandoned car sits in storm surge in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on September 10.
Hide Caption
12 of 23
Fallen trees block a parking lot in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
Photos: Hurricane Irma roars into Florida
Fallen trees block a parking lot in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
Hide Caption
13 of 23
Sailboats moored near Watson Island ride out the winds and waves on September 10 in Miami Beach.
Photos: Hurricane Irma roars into Florida
Sailboats moored near Watson Island ride out the winds and waves on September 10 in Miami Beach.
Hide Caption
14 of 23
Members of the Blinckman family use their personal devices while sheltering in a stairwell utility closet as Hurricane Irma goes over Key West on September 10.
Photos: Hurricane Irma roars into Florida
Members of the Blinckman family use their personal devices while sheltering in a stairwell utility closet as Hurricane Irma goes over Key West on September 10.
Hide Caption
15 of 23
Evacuees watch the weather from inside a shelter in Naples on September 10.
Photos: Hurricane Irma roars into Florida
Evacuees watch the weather from inside a shelter in Naples on September 10.
Hide Caption
16 of 23
Heavy winds and rain from Hurricane Irma blow through Miami on September 10.
Photos: Hurricane Irma roars into Florida
Heavy winds and rain from Hurricane Irma blow through Miami on September 10.
Hide Caption
17 of 23
A man records the gusty winds going through downtown Miami on September 10.
Photos: Hurricane Irma roars into Florida
A man records the gusty winds going through downtown Miami on September 10.
Hide Caption
18 of 23
A tree is toppled onto a pickup truck after being knocked down by the high winds in Miami on September 10.
Photos: Hurricane Irma roars into Florida
A tree is toppled onto a pickup truck after being knocked down by the high winds in Miami on September 10.
Hide Caption
19 of 23
Meteorologist Mike Seidel of the The Weather Channel fights fierce winds and flooded streets while reporting on the full effects of Hurricane Irma&#39;s strike in Miami on September 10.
Photos: Hurricane Irma roars into Florida
Meteorologist Mike Seidel of the The Weather Channel fights fierce winds and flooded streets while reporting on the full effects of Hurricane Irma's strike in Miami on September 10.
Hide Caption
20 of 23
Hotel guests eat breakfast by lamplight after the Courtyard Marriott was left without power in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
Photos: Hurricane Irma roars into Florida
Hotel guests eat breakfast by lamplight after the Courtyard Marriott was left without power in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
Hide Caption
21 of 23
A crane tower is seen after part of it collapsed from the winds of Hurricane Irma in Miami on September 10.
Photos: Hurricane Irma roars into Florida
A crane tower is seen after part of it collapsed from the winds of Hurricane Irma in Miami on September 10.
Hide Caption
22 of 23
People sit in the Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center in Miami as Hurricane Irma approaches Miami on Saturday, September 9. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/07/americas/gallery/hurricane-irma-caribbean/index.html&quot;&gt;See Hurricane Irma&#39;s impact on the Caribbean&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Hurricane Irma roars into Florida
People sit in the Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center in Miami as Hurricane Irma approaches Miami on Saturday, September 9. See Hurricane Irma's impact on the Caribbean
Hide Caption
23 of 23
49 irma florida 091048 irma florida 091046 irma florida 091047 irma florida 091041 irma florida 091035 irma florida 091033 irma florida 091044 irma florida 091025 irma florida 091013 irma florida 091045 irma florida 091042 irma florida 091043 irma florida 091017 irma florida 091019 Irma Florida 091028 irma florida 091037 irma florida 091038 irma florida 0910 RESTRICTED09 Irma Florida 091008 Irma Florida 0910 RESTRICTED26 irma florida 091027 irma florida 091007 Irma Florida 0910

Seattle (CNN)The ongoing natural disasters that are ravaging both the western and gulf coasts of the United States should serve as a dire warning to the world about the consequences of climate change, especially with a "climate denier in the White House," according to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

Inslee said that the damage being done by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, along with wildfires in the western US, are evidence that "we are seeing, in real time, a slow-motion disaster movie that we are now living through that is not hypothetical."
Climate report: Hottest year, highest greenhouse gas marks, record sea levels
Climate report: Hottest year, highest greenhouse gas marks, record sea levels
Inslee, a former member of Congress and longtime advocate for action on climate change, made his dire prediction to David Axelrod on an episode of "The Axe Files," a podcast produced by University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.
    Inslee argued that it was "likely" and "fair" that global warming increased the strength of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, which broke records for rainfall and windspeed, respectively.
    Inslee similarly pointed to climate change as the kindling for recent wildfires in his state, which brought "a shower of ash" to Seattle that covered the roofs of cars throughout the city, while also prompting hazardous air quality warnings and evacuations across the state.
    Read More
    White House social media director tweets inaccurate hurricane video
    White House social media director tweets inaccurate hurricane video
    He said the sequence of events was especially troubling given President Donald Trump's position on the of global warming, calling him a "climate denier."
    Inslee also had harsh criticism for Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, saying that he "can't think of a positive thing to say that that the EPA has done to help," though he acknowledged Pruitt had not yet taken steps that would have directly harmed Washington state.
    Inslee went further and accused Pruitt of being "part of the cabal that refused to join," with the nations of the world in remaining as a supporter of the Paris agreement on climate change.
    Inslee then sharpened his critique of Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement, saying that he "couldn't think of anything more sort of backward-leaning, and I can't think of sort of a more un-American thing."
    Scientists fear WH will bury federal climate change report
    Scientists fear WH will bury federal climate change report
    "We're one of the most economically rich countries in the world and yet to be at the very back the caboose -- not even on the caboose -- of the international train is an international embarrassment and an environmental disaster in the making if we don't reverse this course," said Inslee, also invoking the history of US leadership against fascism and communism in his effort to emphasize the consequences of failing to address climate change.
    While Inslee said that he believed that the Democratic Party needed a candidate who would "make climate change front and center, a foundational priority for the United States," during the 2020 Presidential election, he was coy about whether he was interested in running for the job himself, saying that it was "just too early to think about this."