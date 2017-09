Gov. Inslee: Effects of climate change are creating 'slow-motion disaster movie'

Seattle (CNN) The ongoing natural disasters that are ravaging both the western and gulf coasts of the United States should serve as a dire warning to the world about the consequences of climate change, especially with a "climate denier in the White House," according to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

Inslee said that the damage being done by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, along with wildfires in the western US, are evidence that "we are seeing, in real time, a slow-motion disaster movie that we are now living through that is not hypothetical."

Inslee, a former member of Congress and longtime advocate for action on climate change, made his dire prediction to David Axelrod on an episode of "The Axe Files," a podcast produced by University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

Inslee argued that it was "likely" and "fair" that global warming increased the strength of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, which broke records for rainfall and windspeed , respectively.

Inslee similarly pointed to climate change as the kindling for recent wildfires in his state, which brought "a shower of ash" to Seattle that covered the roofs of cars throughout the city, while also prompting hazardous air quality warnings and evacuations across the state

