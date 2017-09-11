Report: Some Trump lawyers thought Kushner should step down

Washington (CNN) Some of President Donald Trump's legal team believed that his son-in-law Jared Kushner should have stepped aside before reports about his failure to disclose contacts with Russians during the transition became public this summer, people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal.

Although not unanimous in their conclusion that Kushner -- a senior adviser to the President and the husband of his daughter, Ivanka Trump -- should step down, some of the lawyers voiced their concerns to the President, the Journal reported Monday.

People familiar with the matter told the WSJ that staffers had begun to prepare a statement in case Kushner did ultimately resign. Kushner did not resign, however, and remains at the White House.

Trump attorney John Dowd denied the report, telling the paper that "to my knowledge" that line of thinking was never brought forth to the President.

"I didn't agree with that view at all. I thought it was absurd," Dowd told the Journal. "I made my views known."

