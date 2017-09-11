Here's what Hillary Clinton thinks was the biggest mistake of her campaign (and why she's wrong)

(CNN) Jane Pauley asked Hillary Clinton a simple question during a sitdown on CBS' "Sunday Morning": Were there mistakes she made that led to her loss in the 2016 presidential race? Clinton's response was telling.

"I think the -- the most important of the mistakes I made was using personal email," Clinton acknowledged. "I've said it before, I'll say it again, that was my responsibility. It was presented in such a really negative way, and I never could get out from under it. And it never stopped."

She's (sort of) right. There's no question that the decision -- during Clinton's early days at the State Department -- to exclusively use a private email address/server was a massive mistake.

Not only was she the first secretary of state to exclusively use a private email address (others, like Colin Powell, had used both a private email and an official state.gov address) but the decision to use her own private server reinforced many of the negative perceptions people had about Clinton.

Clinton already carried loads of baggage into the race from her husband's two terms as President. Among the pieces of baggage: