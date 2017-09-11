Clinton 'convinced' there was collusion between Trump aides, Russia

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton says she's "convinced" there was collusion between Russia and members of Donald Trump's team during the 2016 campaign, according to a Monday night interview with USA Today.

When asked if she believes that there was collusion by Trump associates with Russians during the campaign, Clinton said: "I'm convinced of it."

"I happen to believe in the rule of law and believe in evidence, so I'm not going to go off and make all kinds of outrageous claims," the former Democratic presidential hopeful said. "But if you look at what we've learned since (the election), it's pretty troubling."

Ahead of the release of her new memoir , "What Happened," Clinton has been discussing her experiences from the campaign trail and the time following her loss to Trump.

But in the interview with USA Today published Monday, Clinton seemed to go a step farther on the subject of possible Russian influence on the election.

Read More