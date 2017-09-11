Story highlights More members of the Democratic Party are embracing single-payer health care

The proposal, backed by Bernie Sanders, is also billed as 'Medicare for all'

Washington (CNN) Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Jeff Merkley of Oregon are the latest Democratic 2020 presidential prospects to announce their support for Sen. Bernie Sanders' single-payer health care proposal.

Sanders is set to introduce his legislation, which Democrats are calling "Medicare for all," on Wednesday. It would replace private health insurance markets and have the federal government foot all medical bills.

Booker said he'll join them, revealing that he will co-sponsor the bill in an interview with NJTV . "I'm signing onto Medicare-for-all, which I'm excited to do this week," Booker said.

"You should not be punished because you are working-class or poor and be denied health care. I think health care should be a right to all," Booker said in the interview. "This is something that's got to happen. Obamacare was a first step in advancing this country, but I won't rest until every American has a basic security that comes with having access to affordable health care."

