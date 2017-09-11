Christie: Bannon's plane ultimatum 'never happened'

Washington (CNN) New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is disputing former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon's characterization of his commitment to President Donald Trump on the campaign trail -- saying that one conversation Bannon described in a Sunday interview "never happened."

On Sunday night , Bannon spoke to CBS' "60 Minutes" and told a story about a time he told Christie: "'The plane leaves at 11:00 in the morning. If you're on the plane, you're on the team.' Didn't make the plane."

According to Bannon, that was shortly after the Access Hollywood audio tape surfaced, on which Trump was heard making crude remarks about women in a conversation with Billy Bush.

"That conversation that Mr. Bannon references in his interview never happened," Christie said in an interview Monday night on PBS NewsHour.

Bannon, however, described that weekend after the Access Hollywood tape surfaced as a "litmus test" for who was truly in Trump's corner -- and it cost Christie a chance at a Cabinet position.

Read More