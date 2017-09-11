Trump playing a risky game on Iran nuclear deal

Thomas Countryman is a career diplomat and served as United States assistant secretary of state for international security and nonproliferation from 2011-2017, and an adviser to Diplomacy Works , an organization that advocates in favor of the Iran nuclear deal. Its advisory council is led by former Secretary of State John Kerry, a key architect of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Last week, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) once again reported that all parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) -- including Iran -- are in full compliance with the agreement. This marks the 8th time the agency, in its regular reports mandated by the JCPOA, has confirmed that the nuclear deal is working -- and it must be noted that since the implementation of the JCPOA, not once has the agency found Iran to be out of compliance.

The IAEA knows the ins and outs of the Iranian nuclear program better than any other entity so it makes sense that its reports that Iran is in compliance with its commitments are accepted across the board, other than perhaps by the Trump administration.

Sadly, he may do so even without any evidence to justify such an extreme course of action.

Here are the facts: Since taking office, President Trump reissued the waivers for nuclear-related sanctions when they came up for renewal in May, keeping the US in compliance with our commitments under the JCPOA for another 120 days and signaling that the US had no evidence Iran was violating the JCPOA. Additionally, the administration has recertified Iran's compliance to Congress twice since January, something it must do in order to prevent Congress from considering the reinstatement of those sanctions through a process laid out in the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act.

The first time Trump waived sanctions, it was accompanied by a strong political declaration that included a promise of a comprehensive inter-agency review of whether lifting nuclear sanctions on Iran -- and therefore keeping the nuclear deal intact -- was still in America's national security interests. While we still await the formal results of this review, the administration recertified Iran's compliance to Congress just a few weeks later.

Each time the executive certifies to Congress that Iran is in compliance, the White House is essentially saying that it knows Iran is meeting all its obligations. So far, the White House has no evidence to suggest otherwise, despite provocative rhetoric.

In late July, Trump spoke to the Wall Street Journal and said he could not " see Iran passing certification " despite having just certified their compliance only eight days prior. That shows us that the administration is actively looking for evidence -- even perhaps encouraging the manipulation of intelligence to generate it -- to justify leaving the deal.

It was even reported that the President tasked White House staff with finding such a justification when Secretary of State Tillerson did not present one during a National Security Council meeting on JCPOA recertification because the State Department, and US intelligence agencies, lacked any evidence of Iranian violations. This sets a dangerous precedent of politicizing intelligence, which is exactly what we saw the Bush administration do when they wanted to start a war with Iraq in the early 2000s.

Haley has been deeply critical of the JCPOA in the past, and in remarks at the American Enterprise Institute, laid out a rationale for the President to decertify Iran's compliance with the deal, not because of any failure in Iran's adherence to the JCPOA's terms, but because she thinks it is fair to assume Iran has malicious intentions regarding the agreement.

Just last week she traveled to Vienna to speak with the IAEA and asked the agency to begin inspecting Iranian military sites because they had conducted covert nuclear work there prior to the agreement. Although this sounds compelling on its surface, none of our allies or other signatories to the JCPOA are calling for these inspections because they have no evidence to suggest they are necessary.

The role of the IAEA is to determine where such inspections are necessary based on facts. The fact that last week's report further proves that the Trump team is making decisions divorced from the facts, leads me to believe that they are seeking to bring about a situation in which Iran refuses to comply with unjustified inspections so that the US can claim it has a good enough reason not to certify their compliance with the deal.

This is a risky game. We are still feeling the consequences of the last time an American administration tried to make facts fit with foreign policy goals instead of the other way around. Our credibility with our allies -- let alone the ability to deter Iran -- will likely not survive another attempt to replace facts with fiction.

The IAEA has provided the facts: Iran is complying with the nuclear deal, and we are safer for it. Let's move forward by addressing today's problems instead of dwelling on old ones because we don't like who fixed them.