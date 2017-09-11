Costello: Get ready for some politics-infused football

Story highlights Carol Costello: As a journalist, I'm thrilled that the NFL is becoming socially engaged

But as a fan, a part of me wishes we could leave politics off the field and just enjoy the game, writes Costello

Carol Costello is the host of "Across America With Carol Costello" on HLN. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) Are you ready for some football?

I am not sure that I am, but it has little to with being a loyal (always-disappointed) Detroit Lions fan.

It has to do with -- what else? Politics.

Athletes have long had an impact in the political world -- Jim Brown and Muhammad Ali come to mind, but the recent over-infusion of bitter partisan politics into football is, well, overwhelming.

It starts with ESPN's decision to reinstate Hank Williams to sing the Monday Night Football song. I love how Hank "brings it," but every time I hear him sing I think of what he said about President Barack Obama: "We've got a Muslim for a president who hates cowboys, hates cowgirls, hates fishing, hates farming, loves gays, and we hate him!"