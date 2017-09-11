Breaking News

My Irma evacuation: 600 miles and a few tips for Florida

By David Wheeler

Updated 2:48 PM ET, Mon September 11, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Tampa mayor: Irma to bring version of 'hell'
Tampa mayor: Irma to bring version of 'hell'

    JUST WATCHED

    Tampa mayor: Irma to bring version of 'hell'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tampa mayor: Irma to bring version of 'hell' 01:00

Story highlights

  • David Wheeler fled Tampa but would not find a place to stay for 600 miles
  • Why not have gas stations stockpile fuel, hotels open up space in lobbies?

David R. Wheeler is a freelance writer, a journalism professor at the University of Tampa and the editor of the online magazine AliveTampaBay.com. Follow him on Twitter: @David_R_Wheeler. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN)I was cat-sitting for my cousin Thursday when I realized I would have to flee Tampa -- hurriedly and voluntarily -- once I could hand off the cats. The instant my cousin walked in the door at 5 p.m., I was in the car and driving north. Soon the hard edge of Hurricane Irma would be headed our way, forecasters said.

David R. Wheeler
David R. Wheeler
What followed was a 600-mile drive -- to Birmingham -- before I found a hotel. By then, it was 7 a.m., and I had been driving for 14 straight hours.
I know what you're thinking: "Why didn't you book a hotel room beforehand?" Well, that would have been great. The problem: gridlock traffic that caused me to direct my odyssey northwest toward Alabama. I wasn't sure when I would actually arrive at any particular place. What if I booked a hotel in a city that I could never reach? What if I ran out of gas before I got there? What if I never even made it out of Florida?
    I had a full tank of gas before I left -- lucky because even on the back roads that I took to get around the traffic, most gas stations had those telltale plastic bags over their pumps.
    Which brings me to the first big way the state could improve the evacuation process: Find more ways to make gasoline available to evacuees. In some areas, more than 65% of stations were out of gas. How do we evacuate without gas?
    Read More
    Kelly McClenthen and her boyfriend, Daniel Harrison, walk through floodwaters in Bonita Springs, Florida, on Monday, September 11. Hurricane Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm Monday, but its heavy winds and rain still pose a threat as it plows into Georgia and other parts of the Deep South.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Kelly McClenthen and her boyfriend, Daniel Harrison, walk through floodwaters in Bonita Springs, Florida, on Monday, September 11. Hurricane Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm Monday, but its heavy winds and rain still pose a threat as it plows into Georgia and other parts of the Deep South.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 34
    A truck drives through a flooded street in in Key Largo, Florida, on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    A truck drives through a flooded street in in Key Largo, Florida, on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 34
    A man walks by damage in Palm Shores, Florida, on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    A man walks by damage in Palm Shores, Florida, on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 34
    Catharine Taylor Woods cleans up a broken awning outside her building in Wauchula, Florida, on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Catharine Taylor Woods cleans up a broken awning outside her building in Wauchula, Florida, on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 34
    The roof of a home is damaged in Marco Island, Florida, on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    The roof of a home is damaged in Marco Island, Florida, on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 34
    Rick Freedman checks damage to his neighbor&#39;s home in Marco Island on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Rick Freedman checks damage to his neighbor's home in Marco Island on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 34
    Boats are partially submerged in a marina in downtown Miami on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Boats are partially submerged in a marina in downtown Miami on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 34
    People step out of their flooded home in Fort Myers, Florida, on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    People step out of their flooded home in Fort Myers, Florida, on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 34
    A felled tree blocks a street in downtown Miami on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    A felled tree blocks a street in downtown Miami on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 34
    Irma damaged this gas station roof in Bonita Springs.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Irma damaged this gas station roof in Bonita Springs.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 34
    Michele Snelling sleeps on couch cushions next to her 4-month-old daughter, Lauryn, at a middle school in St. Petersburg, Florida, on September 11. The school was filled with evacuees.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Michele Snelling sleeps on couch cushions next to her 4-month-old daughter, Lauryn, at a middle school in St. Petersburg, Florida, on September 11. The school was filled with evacuees.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 34
    Hotel guests navigate a dark stairwell after they lost power in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Hotel guests navigate a dark stairwell after they lost power in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 34
    People in Cape Coral, Florida, tend to a car that flipped over during Hurricane Irma on Sunday, September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    People in Cape Coral, Florida, tend to a car that flipped over during Hurricane Irma on Sunday, September 10.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 34
    A manatee lies stranded September 10 after waters receded during Irma&#39;s approach in Manatee County, Florida.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    A manatee lies stranded September 10 after waters receded during Irma's approach in Manatee County, Florida.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 34
    High winds split this large tree in half in Fort Lauderdale.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    High winds split this large tree in half in Fort Lauderdale.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 34
    An American flag is torn as Irma passes through Naples, Florida, on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    An American flag is torn as Irma passes through Naples, Florida, on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 34
    A sheriff&#39;s deputy walks through a shelter in Naples after the power went out on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    A sheriff's deputy walks through a shelter in Naples after the power went out on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 34
    A police officer walks over debris after a tornado touched down in Palm Bay, Florida, on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    A police officer walks over debris after a tornado touched down in Palm Bay, Florida, on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 34
    Yaya Lopez holds her fiance, Howard Lopez, while they sleep in a middle-school hallway in St. Petersburg on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Yaya Lopez holds her fiance, Howard Lopez, while they sleep in a middle-school hallway in St. Petersburg on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 34
    Geoff Rutland, a local volunteer from Crossing Jordan Church, helps other residents get ice from a vending machine in Tampa, Florida, on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Geoff Rutland, a local volunteer from Crossing Jordan Church, helps other residents get ice from a vending machine in Tampa, Florida, on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 34
    PJ Pike checks on his boat and one belonging to a friend in Fort Myers. Both were sitting in mud at their moorings due to an unusually low tide on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    PJ Pike checks on his boat and one belonging to a friend in Fort Myers. Both were sitting in mud at their moorings due to an unusually low tide on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 34
    People walk past a building in Miami where the roof was blown off by Hurricane Irma on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    People walk past a building in Miami where the roof was blown off by Hurricane Irma on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 34
    An abandoned car sits in floodwaters during a storm surge in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    An abandoned car sits in floodwaters during a storm surge in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 34
    Fallen trees block a parking lot in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Fallen trees block a parking lot in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 34
    Sailboats moored near Watson Island ride out the winds and waves on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Sailboats moored near Watson Island ride out the winds and waves on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 34
    Members of the Blinckman family use their personal devices in a stairwell utility closet as Hurricane Irma went over Key West, Florida, on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Members of the Blinckman family use their personal devices in a stairwell utility closet as Hurricane Irma went over Key West, Florida, on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 34
    Evacuees watch the weather from a shelter in Naples on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Evacuees watch the weather from a shelter in Naples on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 34
    Heavy winds and rain blow through Miami on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Heavy winds and rain blow through Miami on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 34
    Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Seidel fights fierce winds and flooded streets while reporting in Miami on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Seidel fights fierce winds and flooded streets while reporting in Miami on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 34
    A man records the gusty winds going through downtown Miami on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    A man records the gusty winds going through downtown Miami on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 34
    A tree lies on a pickup truck after being knocked down by the high winds in Miami on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    A tree lies on a pickup truck after being knocked down by the high winds in Miami on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 34
    Hotel guests eat breakfast by lamplight after the Courtyard Marriott was left without power in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Hotel guests eat breakfast by lamplight after the Courtyard Marriott was left without power in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 34
    Part of this crane tower collapsed in Miami on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Part of this crane tower collapsed in Miami on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 34
    People sit in the Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center as Irma approached Miami on Saturday, September 9. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/07/americas/gallery/hurricane-irma-caribbean/index.html&quot;&gt;See Hurricane Irma&#39;s impact on the Caribbean&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    People sit in the Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center as Irma approached Miami on Saturday, September 9. See Hurricane Irma's impact on the Caribbean
    Hide Caption
    34 of 34
    29 irma florida 091131 irma florida 091130 irma florida 091132 irma florida 091133 irma florida 091104 irma florida 091114 irma florida 091117 Irma florida 091116 Irma florida 091109 irma florida 091121 irma florida 0911 RESTRICTED13 irma florida 091149 irma florida 091050 irma florida 091052 irma florida 091041 irma florida 091035 irma florida 091033 irma florida 091044 irma florida 091025 irma florida 091013 irma florida 091045 irma florida 091042 irma florida 091043 irma florida 091017 irma florida 091019 Irma Florida 091028 irma florida 091037 irma florida 091008 Irma Florida 0910 RESTRICTED38 irma florida 0910 RESTRICTED09 Irma Florida 091026 irma florida 091027 irma florida 091007 Irma Florida 0910
    Think of it this way: In northern US cities that have to deal with snow and ice for several months of the year, city trucks are dependably clearing and salting roads before dawn. They know they're going to get slammed by winter weather. It happens every year, and they're ready. Yes, it costs money, but at least residents of cities around the Great Lakes know they can get to work in the morning.
    Likewise, Florida knows it's going to have to deal with hurricanes every year (and their effects stand to get worse and worse). The University of Miami chose its mascot in honor of this fact. So it makes sense to devote more and more money and resources to solutions to this problem. The most obvious answer is a better mass transit system -- to help people quickly flee without cluttering the roadways -- if only we would wake up to the benefits of such a system.
    Another solution for hurricane evacuations: buses. Imagine the amount of gasoline you could save by evacuating 40 people at a time instead of one or two at a time. Evacuation buses would also alleviate traffic congestion.
    The next big way the state could improve its hurricane evacuation process: encourage hotels and motels to allow people to stay in the lobby, pool room, exercise room -- anywhere there's space. Hotels are businesses, so I'm not suggesting they allow people to crash on the couch in the lobby for free. They could still charge money for a spot on the floor. I would've paid it!
    Florida, a fragile kind of paradise
    Florida, a fragile kind of paradise
    Instead, we have a situation where weary travelers, running on little to no sleep, are repeatedly turned away at hotel after hotel, and end up getting back on the road when they shouldn't be.
    If there are evacuation shelters, why can't there also be shelters for people who simply need to sleep for a few hours? At one of the rest areas where I briefly stopped, there were hundreds of people sleeping in their cars. There were also people sleeping in their cars on the side of the interstate. Wouldn't it be much safer to work with hotels and motels to find ways for exhausted travelers to catch some shuteye?
    After driving through the night, I reached my limit --14 hours and 600 miles later. Thankfully, a Hampton Inn in Birmingham allowed me to check in immediately, waived the noon checkout and let me sleep until 2 p.m. The next day, I drove to Kentucky, where my relatives live, and that's where I'll be staying until I can return to my job and life in Tampa.
    Not everyone was as lucky as me. If not for a full tank of gas, and adrenaline to keep me awake, I could easily have been one of those people asleep on the side of the road -- vulnerable in an approaching catastrophe. In Florida, hurricanes pass by every year. Can't we do a better job of finding people shelter from these storms?