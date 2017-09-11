My Irma evacuation: 600 miles and a few tips for Florida

Story highlights David Wheeler fled Tampa but would not find a place to stay for 600 miles

Why not have gas stations stockpile fuel, hotels open up space in lobbies?

David R. Wheeler is a freelance writer, a journalism professor at the University of Tampa and the editor of the online magazine AliveTampaBay.com. Follow him on Twitter: @David_R_Wheeler. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) I was cat-sitting for my cousin Thursday when I realized I would have to flee Tampa -- hurriedly and voluntarily -- once I could hand off the cats. The instant my cousin walked in the door at 5 p.m., I was in the car and driving north. Soon the hard edge of Hurricane Irma would be headed our way, forecasters said.

What followed was a 600-mile drive -- to Birmingham -- before I found a hotel. By then, it was 7 a.m., and I had been driving for 14 straight hours.

I know what you're thinking: "Why didn't you book a hotel room beforehand?" Well, that would have been great. The problem: gridlock traffic that caused me to direct my odyssey northwest toward Alabama. I wasn't sure when I would actually arrive at any particular place. What if I booked a hotel in a city that I could never reach? What if I ran out of gas before I got there? What if I never even made it out of Florida?

I had a full tank of gas before I left -- lucky because even on the back roads that I took to get around the traffic, most gas stations had those telltale plastic bags over their pumps.

Which brings me to the first big way the state could improve the evacuation process: Find more ways to make gasoline available to evacuees. In some areas, more than 65% of stations were out of gas. How do we evacuate without gas?

