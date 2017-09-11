Breaking News

Yes, sitting too long can kill you, even if you exercise

By Susan Scutti, CNN

Updated 5:02 PM ET, Mon September 11, 2017

Public health advocates know our environment, filled with processed foods and sedentary lifestyles, is largely to blame for America's obesity epidemic. That's why there's a big push to make the healthy choice the easy choice.

"We have a physiological drive for high-sugar, high-calorie foods," says Stephanie Rost, a registered dietician with the Weight Watchers 360 program. "These are the foods that we're surrounded by, in an environment where it's OK to eat wherever and whenever you like."

Changing our environment, experts say, may be more effective than trying to control our natural impulses. Borrow a few ideas from Rost and Anytime Fitness chief scientific officer Brian Zehetner to revamp your space for weight loss success.
1. Give your fridge a makeover. Let's start in the kitchen. The first thing to do is toss or give away any "trigger foods," Rost says. (Yes, that means the raw cookie dough you find yourself eating at 2 a.m.) Next, move fruits, vegetables and lean protein to a shelf at eye level. Put less healthy foods farther down or in the back where they're difficult to spot. Finished? Tackle your pantry with the same tips in mind.
2. Declutter your countertop. Are there cookies, candy and chocolate boxes lining your countertop? Put them away behind closed doors to help you avoid the munchies. There's research behind this tip, Rost says. "It's a lot harder to just use willpower to say, 'I'm not going to eat this,' when it's literally staring you down." If the ghost of sugar past still haunts you, replace it with a bowl of fresh fruit.
3. Hide a screen or two. You probably have a laptop, a smartphone, a tablet and several TVs at home. Do yourself a favor and hide one or two for a while, Zehetner says. You're less likely to surf the Internet during commercials -- and more likely to do some push-ups or planks -- if your tablet is in the nightstand drawer.
4. Make standing mandatory. It's no secret that sitting all day can significantly reduce your lifespan. Identify tasks in your office you can do standing up, Zehetner suggests, then make moving mandatory. For instance, place often-needed files on top of a shelf. Or map your computer to a printer across the room so you have to stretch your legs every couple of hours. Even better, ask the boss to spring for a treadmill desk.
5. Identify workplace obstacles. Avoid the break room. And the candy jar on your co-worker's desk. And the doughnuts at your morning meeting. The office environment is ripe with free food just waiting to derail your diet.
6. Pack snacks for the road. Let's move to the car, where you probably spend a fair amount of time commuting to work or driving the kids to all their after-school activities. Packing healthy snacks will ensure you avoid a fast-food fling when time is limited, Rost says. Place a jar of almonds in the backseat, or some peanut butter crackers in the glove compartment for those on-the-go hunger pangs.
7. Keep your gym bag handy. Zehetner wears workout gear under his work clothes at all times. While that may be a bit extreme, you can take advantage of unexpected downtime by keeping a packed gym bag in your car or at work. Canceled meeting? Hit the gym. Kid's soccer practice runs long? Do a few laps around the field. "When you get home, life sort of takes over and it's harder to get out," Zehetner says.
(CNN)Take a movement break every 30 minutes, say experts. No matter how much you exercise, sitting for excessively long periods of time is a risk factor for early death, a new study published Monday in Annals of Internal Medicine found.

There's a direct relationship between time spent sitting and your risk of early mortality of any cause, researchers said, based on a study of nearly 8,000 adults. As your total sitting time increases, so does your risk of an early death.
The positive news: People who sat for less than 30 minutes at a time had the lowest risk of early death.
    "Sit less, move more" is what the American Heart Association encourages all of us to do. But this simplistic guideline doesn't quite cut it, said Keith Diaz, lead author of the new study and an associate research scientist in the Columbia University Department of Medicine.
    "This would be like telling someone to just 'exercise' without telling them how," Diaz wrote in an email.
    Exercise guidelines are precise, he explained. For example, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends adults do moderate-intensity aerobic exercise for two hours and 30 minutes every week, plus muscle strengthening activities on two or more days a week.
    Healthy hacks for your office space
    "We need similar guidelines for sitting," said Diaz.
    "We think a more specific guideline could read something like, 'For every 30 consecutive minutes of sitting, stand up and move/walk for five minutes at brisk pace to reduce the health risks from sitting,' " he said, adding the study "puts us a step closer to such guidelines," but more research is needed to verify the findings.

    Aging means more sitting

    To understand the relationship between sedentary behavior and early death, Diaz and his colleagues at Columbia, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and other institutions turned to the REasons for Geographic and Racial Differences in Stroke (REGARDS) project, a study sponsored by the National Institutes of Health.
    Can sitting cancel out the benefits of exercise?
    "The REGARDS study was originally designed to examine why blacks (and particularly blacks in the Southern US) have a greater risk for stroke than whites," said Diaz. He and his co-researchers tracked for an average of four years 7,985 black and white adult participants, age 45 or older, who had signed on to participate in the REGARDS project.
    To measure sedentary time for these adults, the research team used hip-mounted accelerometers. During the study period, the team recorded 340 total deaths considered "all-cause mortality" -- any death, regardless of cause.
    Analyzing the data, the team found that sedentary behavior, on average, accounted for about 12.3 hours of an average 16-hour waking day.
    "As we age, and our physical and mental function declines, we become more and more sedentary," wrote Diaz.
    Life expectancy differs by 20 years between some US counties
    Life expectancy differs by 20 years between some US counties
    Previous studies of adults have found daily sitting time to average just nine to 10 hours per day. The higher average in his own study is likely "due to the fact we studied a middle- and older-aged population," Diaz wrote. "It could also be partly due to the fact that we used an activity monitor to track sedentary time rather than using self-report."
    Measuring duration, the researchers clocked participants sitting, on average, for 11.4 minutes at a stretch.
    As total sedentary time increased, so did early death by any cause, the results indicated. And the same was true for longer sitting stretches. Overall then, participants' risk of death grew in tandem with total sitting time and sitting stretch duration -- no matter their age, sex, race, body mass index or exercise habits.
    Diabetes: Yet another reason to get out of that chair
    Diabetes: Yet another reason to get out of that chair
    "We found that there wasn't a threshold or cutoff where one's risk for death dramatically increased," said Diaz, explaining that risk of death increased with more sitting. "To give you a specific number, those who sat for more than 13 hours per day had a 2-fold (or 200%) greater risk of death compared to those who sat for less than about 11 hours per day."
    "Bout duration is a little trickier," said Diaz. Still, he said, the study results indicate that those who frequently sat in stretches less than 30 minutes had a 55% lower risk of death compared to people who usually sat for more than 30 minutes at a stretch.
    Finally, people who frequently sat for more than 90 minutes at a stretch had a nearly two-fold greater risk of death than those who almost always sat for less than 90 minutes at a stretch, he said.

    Underlying reasons 'unclear'

    How sedentary behavior impacts our health in negative ways is "unclear and complex," wrote Dr. David A. Alter, an associate professor at the University of Toronto in Ontario, in an editorial published with the study. Alter, who did not contribute to Diaz' research, said some scientists theorize that more sitting leads to reductions in insulin sensitivity, while others believe net calorie expenditures decline as sitting increases.
    The study was not designed to reveal why sitting increases the risk of early death, noted Alter, who described the study as "methodologically rigorous," and its findings "robust."
    Is one minute of exercise all you need?
    Is one minute of exercise all you need?
    Arguably, he said, the study's most important contribution involved disentangling two sedentary behaviors: total daily sedentary time and uninterrupted sedentary bout duration.
    "Persons with uninterrupted sedentary bouts of 30 minutes or more had the highest risk for death if total sedentary time also exceeded 12.5 hours per day," noted Alter. "Conversely, in those whose daily sedentary volumes were low, uninterrupted bout lengths had little if any associated effects on mortality."
    By teasing out these two threads, the findings show excessive sitting is bad and even worse if it is accumulated in lengthy, uninterrupted bouts throughout the day, noted Alter.
    Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, director of women's heart health at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York said, "The more we sit the worse it is. The longer the duration of sitting, the more negative the impact on our cardiovascular health."
    Steinbaum, who was not involved in the study, said moving around every 30 minutes is recommended.
    "The first time we do this, the positive effects are immediate," she said. "We need to pay more attention to moving."
    Asked if, say, a standing desk might be helpful for those who work desk jobs, Diaz said "there is limited evidence to suggest that standing is a healthier alternative to sitting."
    "So if you have a job or lifestyle where you have to sit for prolonged periods, the best suggestion I can make is to take a movement break every half hour," said Diaz. "Our findings suggest this one behavior change could reduce your risk of death."