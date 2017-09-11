Puppies from pet store chain sicken 39 people, CDC says

Story highlights A total of 39 people have fallen ill, including nine hospitalizations

States included in the outbreak: Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Wisconsin

(CNN) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday it is investigating a multistate outbreak of campylobacter infections linked to contact with puppies sold through Petland, a national pet store chain.

Campylobacteriosis , a common bacterial infection, can cause diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever, according to the CDC.

As of September 11, a total of 39 people have fallen ill in seven states, including 11 cases in Florida, five in Kansas, one in Missouri, 18 in Ohio, two in Pennsylvania, one in Tennessee and one in Wisconsin. There have been nine hospitalizations and no deaths reported. The first case within this outbreak occurred on September 15, 2016.

Symptoms, which typically begin within two to five days after contact with the bacteria, last around a week, though some people don't experience any signs of illness.

While many cases go unreported, about 14 cases for every 100,000 people are diagnosed each year in the United States, according to the CDC. Overall, campylobacteriosis -- which occurs much more frequently in the summer months than in the winter -- is estimated to affect over 1.3 million persons every year.

