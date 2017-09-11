Irma threatens birthday for 3-year old with leukemia, until nurses step in

Story highlights Willow turned 3 on Sunday, while Irma made landfall in Florida

Willow was diagnosed with leukemia on Friday

St. Petersburg, Florida (CNN) When Hurricane Irma threatened to ruin Willow Stine's third birthday party, hospital staff in St. Petersburg, Florida, came to the rescue.

Willow was diagnosed with leukemia on Friday, just two days before the storm hit, and is now with her mother at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital here preparing for chemotherapy.

Her mother had nothing for her birthday on Sunday: no presents, no cake, no decorations.

She was also missing another key ingredient for a birthday party: friends and family. It was unsafe for them to make the journey from their home in Wesley Chapel, more than 40 miles north of the hospital.

"I was like, I don't know how much more I can take," said Willow's mother, Jennifer Stine. "My baby's turning 3 and has cancer and on top of that my 4-year old daughter and husband are an hour and a half away in a hurricane. I'm just trying to process all this."

