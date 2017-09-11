Macron's labor reform plans face first big test, a strike

Paris (CNN) Emmanuel Macron came to power on a promise of reform and after winning convincingly last May, claimed to have the mandate he needed to carry out the type of change that every French president since Francois Mitterrand has tried and failed to see through.

But even before his first attempt at reform -- an overhaul of France's famously rigid labor laws -- Macron has seen his support in the polls drop. That, say some union leaders, will make it impossible for him to transform France as he promised he would.

As Fabrice Angei of the CGT union told CNN: "In this country the workforce knows it has the power simply to stop working" and to grind the entire economy to a halt. And, he added, this time the whole world is watching to see which way, in the land of "freedom and of the declaration of human rights," the class struggle will go on.

Union opposition helped defeat former President François Hollande's attempt to change labor law last year.

So far, it has looked as though Macron was winning.

Two of France's biggest unions -- Force Ouvriere and the CFDT -- have announced that they will not be taking part in a strike planned for Tuesday, preferring instead to continue negotiating with the government.

