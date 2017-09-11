UK lawmakers approve EU withdrawal bill

(CNN) British lawmakers voted early Tuesday in favor of giving the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill a second reading, moving the bill to the next stage of the Parliamentary process. The vote was 326 MPs in favor and 290 against.

Prime Minister Theresa May issued a statement calling the vote "a historic decision to back the will of the British people."

"Although there is more to do, this decision means we can move on with negotiations with solid foundations and we continue to encourage MPs from all parts of the UK to work together in support of this vital piece of legislation," she said.

David Davis, the UK's secretary of state for exiting the EU, emphasized that the bill offers businesses and individuals "reassurance that there will be no unexpected changes to our laws after exit day" while avoiding "a cliff edge of uncertainty."

He added: "The British people did not vote for confusion and neither should Parliament."

Read More