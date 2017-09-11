(CNN) British lawmakers were warned that blocking the Brexit repeal bill, due to go before MPs in the House of Commons on Monday night, will lead to a "chaotic" departure from the European Union.

David Davis, the UK's secretary of state for exiting the EU, emphasized that the bill offers businesses and individuals "reassurance that there will be no unexpected changes to our laws after exit day" while avoiding "a cliff edge of uncertainty."

He added: "The British people did not vote for confusion and neither should Parliament."

The vote on what is formally titled the European Union (Withdrawal) bill -- designed to transfer EU law into UK legislation upon the country's departure from the bloc in March 2019 -- will come after the conclusion of a second day of debate, which began last Thursday.

In addition to codifying existing EU laws, the bill also means that the UK would no longer have to adhere to new laws made in Brussels after the country's departure from the bloc.

Read More